The most popular search engine in the world is about to look different

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search. The look and feel of Google Search results will be noticeably different.

 Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Google is moving forward with plans to bring AI chat features to its core search engine as it works to keep pace with a wave of new artificial intelligence tools that could threaten the company's dominance online for the first time in decades.

The company on Wednesday said it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search, which will use an AI-powered chatbot to answer questions "you never thought Search could answer" and to help get users the information they want quicker than ever.