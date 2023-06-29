Snapchat+ gains 4 million paying subscribers in its first year

New York (CNN) — Snap said Thursday that it has garnered more than 4 million paying customers for its subscription service Snapchat+.

The news comes on the one-year anniversary of Snap launching the service on its flagship platform, Snapchat, and shows how it is finding some early success in getting users to shell out cash for access to premium features. The service costs $3.99 a month.