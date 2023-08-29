Schumer to host AI forum with major tech CEOs including Zuckerberg and Musk

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, here on July 11, will host next month a highly anticipated artificial intelligence event with major tech CEOs.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — More than a half-dozen leading tech CEOs will be among those attending a highly anticipated artificial intelligence event hosted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer next month, according to the senator’s office.

The September 13 event will involve Google CEO Sundar Pichai and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; and Elon Musk, CEO of X, the company formerly known as Twitter.