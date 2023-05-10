OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to testify before Congress

Sam Altman, here on February 7, will testify before Congress next Tuesday.

 Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will testify before Congress next Tuesday as lawmakers increasingly scrutinize the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, according to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.

During Tuesday's hearing, lawmakers will question Altman for the first time since OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, took the world by storm late last year.