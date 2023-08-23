Nvidia’s quarterly sales double on the back of AI boom

A Nvidia Corp. chip is pictured here during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29.

 I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The artificial intelligence boom continues to fuel a blockbuster year for chipmaker Nvidia.

Nvidia’s stock jumped as much as 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the Santa Clara, California-based company posted year-over-year sales growth of 101%, to $13.5 billion for the three months ended in July.