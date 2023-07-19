Netflix adds nearly 6 million paid subscribers amid password sharing crackdown

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off. The streaming giant on July 19 said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 220 million globally.

 Marcel de Grijs/Alamy Stock Photo

New York (CNN) — Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off.

The streaming giant on Wednesday said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 238 million globally.