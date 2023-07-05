Meta officially launches Twitter rival Threads. 10 million have joined already

In this photo illustration, the app Threads from Meta seen displayed on a mobile phone. Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from the 6th of July 2023 and will be a direct rival of social network Twitter, which has been facing a number of issues after the controversial takeover from entrepreneur Elon Musk.

 Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

(CNN) — Facebook has tried to compete with Twitter in numerous ways over the years, including copying signature Twitter features such as hashtags and trending topics. But now Facebook’s parent company is taking perhaps its biggest swipe at Twitter yet.

Meta on Wednesday officially launched a new app called Threads, which is intended to offer a space for real-time conversations online, a function that has long been Twitter’s core selling point.