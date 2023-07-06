Japan’s largest port hit with ransomware attack

The Port of Nagoya in Tobishima in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, which remains unable to load and unload containers after Russia-based hackers attacked its computer system.

 Kyodo News/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Japan’s busiest shipping port said Thursday it would resume operations after a ransomware attack prevented the port from receiving shipping containers for two days.

The expected restoration of the Port of Nagoya, a hub for car exports and an engine of the Japanese economy, will ease concerns about any wider economic fallout from the ransomware attack.