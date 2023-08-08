iPhone users will soon have to adjust to this small but significant change

An attendee holds a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event in Cupertino, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Get your thumb ready for next month. Apple (AAPL) is making a subtle change to the iPhone’s software that will likely mess with your muscle memory: The big red “end call” button is moving.

The iPhone’s phone app will get a series of updates coming to iOS 17, including an updated design that repositions the hang up button to the bottom right of the screen, next to other functions. The button currently sits separately at the bottom middle of the phone app, underneath the buttons to mute, access the keypad or add a call.