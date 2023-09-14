Landmark Google trial opens with sweeping DOJ accusations of illegal monopolization

Google HQ is seen in Mountain View, California, United States on September 26, 2022.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Google has reached a $93 million settlement with the state of California to resolve allegations that it was collecting consumers’ data without their consent, the state’s attorney general said in a statement Thursday.

The California Department of Justice found that, after a multi-year investigation, the tech giant was “deceiving users by collecting, storing, and using their location data for consumer profiling and advertising purposes without informed consent.”

