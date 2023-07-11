Google hit with lawsuit alleging it stole data from millions of users to train its AI tools

The Google logo on their building at 111 Eighth Avenue in New York on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on July 11 alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.

 Richard B. Levine/Sipa USA/Reuters

(CNN) — Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.

The proposed class action suit against Google, its parent company Alphabet, and Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind was filed in a federal court in California on Tuesday, and was brought by Clarkson Law Firm. The firm previously filed a similar suit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI last month. (OpenAI did not previously respond to a request for comment on the suit.)