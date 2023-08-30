Gannett to pause AI experiment after botched high school sports articles

Newspaper chain Gannett has paused the use of an artificial intelligence tool to write high school sports dispatches. The logo of Gannett Co is seen outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, in July 2013.

 Larry Downing/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Newspaper chain Gannett has paused the use of an artificial intelligence tool to write high school sports dispatches after the technology made several major flubs in articles in at least one of its papers.

Several high school sports reports written by an AI service called LedeAI and published by the Columbus Dispatch earlier this month went viral on social media this week — and not in a good way.