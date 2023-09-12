Elon Musk should be forced to testify on X’s ‘chaotic environment,’ US regulator tells court

Elon Musk is seen here at the Viva technology startups and innovation fair 2023 in Paris, France, on June 16. The US government says Musk should be forced to testify in an expansive US government probe of X.

 Romuald Meigneux/Sipa/AP

Washington (CNN) — Elon Musk should be forced to testify in an expansive US government probe of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, the US government said.

The government said mass layoffs and other decisions Musk made raised questions about X’s ability to comply with the law and to protect users’ privacy.