Elon Musk jet-tracking account moves to Twitter rival Threads

An illustration picture shows two mobile phones displaying the login page of the social media app 'Threads' (L) and the 'Twitter' account of Elon Musk in Los Angeles on June 6. The new messaging app launched by Mark Zuckerberg is a direct competitor to Musk's Twitter.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — One of Elon Musk’s least-favorite Twitter users is moving to Meta’s competing platform Threads.

Jack Sweeney — the 20-year-old Florida college student who started the ElonJet Twitter account that used a bot to track the location of Musk’s private jet using publicly available data — started an account named “elonmusksjet” on Threads last week soon after Meta launched the platform.