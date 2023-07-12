Elon Musk announces a new AI company

Elon Musk, seen in Paris, France, on June 16 announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, after months of teasing plans to build a rival to ChatGPT.

 Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

(CNN) — Elon Musk on Wednesday announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, after months of teasing plans to build a rival to ChatGPT.

The company, called xAI, unveiled a website and a team of a dozen staffers. The new company will be led by Musk, according to the website, and “will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”