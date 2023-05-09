Police in China have detained a man they say used ChatGPT to create fake news and spread it online, in what state media has called the country's first criminal case related to the AI chatbot.

According to a statement from police in the northwest province of Gansu, the suspect allegedly used ChatGPT to generate a bogus report about a train crash, which he then posted online for profit. The article received about 15,000 views, the police said in Sunday's statement.