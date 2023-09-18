Benjamin Netanyahu asks Elon Musk to ‘roll back’ antisemitism on X

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Elon Musk Monday.

 Sean Gallup/Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Elon Musk to ‘roll back’ antisemitism on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, during an in-person conversation broadcast live on Monday afternoon.

After an exchange about the regulation of artificial intelligence, Netanyahu praised Musk for his commitment to freedom of speech and pleaded with him to fight back against hate speech.