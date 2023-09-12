Apple unveils the iPhone 15

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022. Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 at the company’s annual September keynote event.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

(CNN) — Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup along with a major update during its September keynote event Tuesday.

The company confirmed rumors that it will switch to USB-C from its proprietary lightening charging cable with the iPhone 15. That means users will now be able to use the same charging cord to power their iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.