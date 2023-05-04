Apple posts second consecutive quarterly revenue decline

A view of the 5th Ave. flagship Apple store on March 21 in New York City. Apple on May 4 reported that its revenue fell 3% to $94.8 billion for the first three months of the year.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Apple on Thursday reported that its revenue fell 3% to $94.8 billion for the first three months of the year, as consumers scale back spending on smartphones and computers due to looming recession fears.

The company's revenue was slightly better than what Wall Street had expected, but it nonetheless represented the second consecutive quarterly revenue decline for the iPhone maker. Apple's net income also fell more than 3% from the year-ago quarter to nearly $24.2 billion.