The iPhone 15 and five other takeaways from Apple’s ‘wonderlust’ event

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022. Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 at the company’s annual September keynote event.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

(CNN) — Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup along with other, major updates during its September keynote event it called “wanderlust” Tuesday.

The company confirmed rumors that it will switch to USB-C from its proprietary lightening charging cable with the iPhone 15. Apple also announced its updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches, with new colors and features.

–CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke, Jennifer Korn and Aditi Sangal contributed reporting.