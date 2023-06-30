Apple is now worth $3 trillion

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with members of the media next to Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Apple is once again worth $3 trillion, the only company ever to reach that milestone.

Shares rose 1% Friday to hit a record $191.34. With 15.7 billion shares outstanding, that stock price pushed Apple to its historic market value.

