Amazon expands its virtual health clinic nationwide

New York (CNN) — Amazon’s virtual clinic is now available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., the company announced on Tuesday.

Amazon Clinic launched last November and offers customers 24/7 access to third-party health-care providers directly on Amazon’s website and mobile app. With the service, Amazon customers can receive telehealth treatment for dozens of common conditions, such as pink eye, urinary tract infections and hair loss.