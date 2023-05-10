Police Lights Flashing 2

MADISON, Wis. -- A technical issue caused an accidental active shooter alert to go out to employees at Group Health Cooperative's east clinic Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations of the building.

In an interview with News 3 Now, Marty Anderson, GHC-SCW's chief strategy and business development officer, said the alert went out during routine testing of an employee notification system.

