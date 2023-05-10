MADISON, Wis. -- A technical issue caused an accidental active shooter alert to go out to employees at Group Health Cooperative's east clinic Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations of the building.
In an interview with News 3 Now, Marty Anderson, GHC-SCW's chief strategy and business development officer, said the alert went out during routine testing of an employee notification system.
"It turned out that shortly after it was sent out, we were able to identify that it was an inaccurate reporting of an active shooter, so there was no active shooter that was occurring at that point in time," he said. "We were then able to very quickly turn around and let staff know that it was a false alarm for an active shooter, but of course by that point in time there had been a lot of distress by both our staff and our patients that had occurred."
Police ultimately determined there was no active threat after a brief investigation.
"We commend our staff for following the appropriate safety protocols swiftly and effectively,” Anderson said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we continue to investigate the root cause of the error to prevent future false alarms.”
Since the incident, GHC has put an extra step in place to prevent notifications from being sent during system testing.
While fortunately there was no active shooter, Anderson said he understands the panic the alert caused.
"Given the world that we live in today, we understand how distressing a situation this was for both our employees and for the affected patients, and for that we really want to apologize.," he said. "This was definitely not our intention"
The clinic was closed for the day Wednesday, and any in-person appointments were canceled. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
News 3 Now's Arman Rahman contributed to this report.
