MADISON, Wis. -- The team tasked with reimagining the Lake Monona waterfront in downtown Madison shared an update on the plans Monday night.
After winning a design competition earlier this year, design firm Sasaki developed a plan that will bring new life to the Lake Monona waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park.
The plan involves making the lake more accessible, with more space specifically for those who use the area to fish, bike, walk and run.
Sasaki's initial plan included an elevated boardwalk, amphitheater, stage and beach while also focusing on ways to improve the lake's health.
After considering community feedback and other factors, some aspects were revised. Community members said they want to see separate lanes for bicycles and pedestrians, more accessible fishing space separate from bike and walking paths, and additional programming.
Instead of the previously proposed pedestrian bridge linking South Hamilton Street and the waterfront, a fishing pier would provide a visual link to Hamilton Street and the Capitol, while a nearby underpass would help bicyclists and pedestrians cross John Nolen Drive.
A proposed capped park expansion over John Nolen Drive just east of the Monona Terrace, meanwhile, has been slightly scaled back but still includes space for a winter garden, adventure playground and amphitheater overlooking the lake.
Anna Cawrse from Sasaki led Monday's presentation, sharing how the transformation aims to help the flow and filtration of the water to improve its overall quality.
"What we want to do is create opportunities for the water to fluctuate," Cawrse said. "The soft edges that you see are very very intentional, and the hope is that we are starting to set up this new precedent standard of what the lakefront will look like."
The project is still in the early stages; an updated plan is set to go before the Common Council this fall.