Teachers union asking MMSD to reinstate fired Madison West security guard

MADISON, Wis. - The union representing staff for the Madison Metropolitan School District sent a letter to district leaders Monday, demanding the reinstatement of a security guard terminated last week.

Madison Teachers Inc. is also asking the school board and interim Superintendent Dr. Jane Belmore to look into the district's current zero-tolerance practice, according to a letter posted on the union's website.

The district fired Marlon Anderson last week, citing its zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. Marlon was a security guard at Madison West High School.

He said he was fired after he asked a student to stop calling him the N-word.

Last Wednesday, Anderson was called to help the assistant principal escort a student from school grounds. He said the student was resisting, yelling and pushing the principal.

Anderson said the student began yelling expletives at him, including the racial slur, when he called for backup. Anderson said he told the student not to call him the N-word, a comment that he says led to his termination.

The Madison Metropolitan School District has a zero-tolerance policy for the use of racial slurs.

Hundreds of students held a walkout Friday in support of Anderson and asked the district to rethink its zero-tolerance policy.

Madison Teachers Inc. is also asking the district to "work in good faith through actions that uplift the voices of staff, students and families of color instead of silencing them, intentionally or otherwise."

Anderson is a member of the Madison Teachers Inc. The union is representing him in this employment matter and has filed a grievance on his behalf with the district seeking his reinstatement with back pay for lost wages.

The union said colleagues at West High School have established a GoFundMe page to help Anderson during this time. Cher has also offered to pay the legal fees for Anderson.

The Boys and Girls Club of Madison offered a job to Anderson as a result of his termination.

The Madison Metropolitan Board of Education has a meeting scheduled for Monday night. It is unclear if the district's zero-tolerance policy will be discussed.

