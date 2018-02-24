Teacher, firearms instructor agree arming teachers is not the way to prevent school shootings

MADISON, Wis. - President Donald Trump said the best way to protect students from active shooters is to arm teachers who are familiar with firearms, especially those with a military background.

"Well-trained, gun-adept teachers and coaches and people that work in those buildings... we do a concealed carry permit," he said at the CPAC convention on Friday.

Local social studies teacher Jason Knoll said this is the wrong way to go about protecting students and it won't prevent school shootings.

He called the idea a logistical nightmare.

"Would the firearm be in my classroom? Would the ammunition be in my classroom? What if the students overpower me? I have 30 students in my class," he said.

#Wisconsin firearms instructor says arming teachers is not the right way to protect students. He says #activeshooter training is complex and teachers would have to be committed to the #concealedcare lifestyle. "Guns and not for everybody." #News3 pic.twitter.com/AQsf6rtmLs — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) February 24, 2018

Knoll is an Army veteran. He said although he has a military background, he still would not want to carry a gun in the classroom.

"I don't want a firearm in my classroom. I want more books. I want more supplies for my students," said Knoll.

In order to carry concealed weapons, teachers would need to go through extensive training and be committed to the lifestyle of carrying a gun.

Knoll said he doesn't know any teacher who would have time for that.

"Due to the complexities of training to be able to perform under a high degree of stress, it's probably best left to the professionals," said John Erlander, a concealed firearms instructor.

Erlander said when faced with life-threatening duress, it is common for people to get tunnel vision, lose motor skills, panic and shut down.

"Unless one invests the time into training to make these things gross motor skills, develop these skills and train in different scenarios, the odds of them responding in a good fashion when the bullets start flying are just not very good," he said.

He said even with a highly-trained civilian, there is no guarantee they would be able to stop a shooter.

Erlander said he begins his concealed carry classes with a quote from one of the forefathers of defensive pistolcraft.

He is pro-2nd Amendment but said guns are not for everybody.

"You're no more armed because you have a gun on your hip than you are a musician because you own a guitar," he said,

"Although I think it's a laudable idea, and I do think that students do need to be protected with firearms, I don't think that arming teachers is really the right way to go about it," said Erlandson.