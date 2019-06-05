Teacher buys her students' lunches after stolen from car

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. - Amy Paulsen, a first-grade teacher at Rusch Elementary School helped replace lunches for some of her students after they were stolen on a field trip, according to Portage Community School District.

The first-grade class was on a field trip Tuesday at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison. A parent-volunteer had driven to the zoo with 13 lunches for students in their car. The parent returned to the parking lot at lunchtime and found their car and the lunches had been stolen.

Paulsen and other staff and parents replaced the lunches by purchasing food from the concession stands.

