Tax Day 2019: What you need to know

MADISON, Wis. - Today is National Tax Day and a new tax law took effect this year, changing several aspects of filing taxes, a local tax accountant said.

If you didn't start your taxes until today, you're not alone. As of Friday, 50 million Americans still hadn't filed, according to the IRS.

"If they have a relatively simple return, they can still get it done at this time," tax accountant Marshall Mennenga said. "There's all kinds of filing services online and if you just have a W-2 or something like that, just do it. Just take care of it and do it now."

Whether you have filed yet or not, there are some changes you might notice, including the elimination of Form 1040-EZ and Form 1040 expanding to eight pages from the previous two.

"It's been a real tough tax year," Mennenga said. "The standard deduction changed, the exemptions were taken away and businesses got some additional breaks. There were a lot of changes."

Many taxpayers probably owed more than they expected or received a smaller refund than anticipated, Mennenega said.

On April 5, about 105 million people had filed their taxes and the average refund was about $2,800.

Mennenga said that, if you haven't filed your taxes yet, you can file an extension and should do so to avoid penalties, but you will still have to pay your balance due.

