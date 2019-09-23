Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Taste of Taliesin comes to iconic Frank Lloyd Wright home Taste of Taliesin comes to iconic Frank Lloyd Wright home

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - If you’ve visited Taliesin before and think you’ve seen all there is to see at Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic home, we're giving you another reason to return.

Taste of Taliesin is a new spin on the location's farm-to-table meals. The event draws on Wright's vision of community with a locally produced meal celebrating the fall season with ingredients exclusively from the Driftless Region. The event takes place Sunday on site.

News 3 Now’s Leah Linscheid and Josh Spreiter ventured out to Taliesin to preview a taste of the Taste. Watch to learn more about the event, how Japanese culture is shaping the dinner and where you can buy tickets.

You can explore Taste of Taliesin yourself here.

