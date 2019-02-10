Task force to suggest flood prevention action in Dane County

Submitted photo

MADISON, Wis. - A task force is developing recommendations on how a southern Wisconsin county should prevent flooding after torrential rains last summer caused lakes to spill over, prompting evacuations.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that a study released this month identified strategies for Dane County to lower flood levels in the Yahara chain of lakes. The task force assembled by the county's Board of Supervisors is reviewing the report and plans to present recommendations by April 1.

Dane County budgeted more than $18 million this year to go toward flood mitigation projects. The move comes after then-Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in the county in August, when flooding drenched streets and damaged homes.

The report identified dredging and pumping as the most effective methods to lower flood levels.

