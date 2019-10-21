Tannerite explosion reported in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY - Richland County deputies responded to multiple calls of an explosion around 6:00 p.m Saturday.

Authorities say houses from the Allison Park area through the Hub City area shook from the blast.

A deputy traveling north of the city of Richland Center reported a large plume of smoke north and west of his location.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Troopers, Richland Police and Richland Fire searched for the location of the blast for almost an hour.

Just before 7:00 p.m., authorities located the source of the blast at 22855 CTY DD in a wooded area on top of the ridge.

A field party was taking place at the location.

Several citizens helped authorities find the location.

Richland County deputies made contact with 22-year-old Jacob Busser of Lodi.

They discovered about 10 pounds of tannerite was set up and shot at with a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office says that action detonated the entire 10 pounds of material at once, causing the enormous blast.

Richland County Dispatch received calls from Sextonville, Gillingham and Snow Valley as well as Richland Center asking about the blast.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office says it is legal to possess tannerite and safe when used properly.

However, Chief Deputy Chad Kanable stated Saturday's actions exceeded those purposes.

The incident is being forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney's Office for possible charges and remains under investigation.



