JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The 65th annual Tallman Arts Festival continued Sunday in Janesville with plenty of great works to take in.

Over 2,000 people join in each year with art ranging from photography and jewelry making to ceramics. The fest also featured food trucks, live music a beer tent and other exhibitors.

Proceeds from the event support educational programs at the Rock County Historical Society campus.