Take it slow: Icy roads account for four times the deaths of other winter weather driving conditions

MADISON, Wis. - Ahead of a slick and slippery morning commute, Dane County officials are warning drivers to take it slow on the roads.

Dispatch tells News 3 they've had crews out on the streets all night, clearing and salting the roads in preparation for what's to come.

Road conditions are expected to get icy during your drive to work Thursday morning, which the U.S. Dept. of Transportation warns is one of the most dangerous driving conditions.

There are more than 500,000 crashes every year due to icy, sleet, and snow-covered roads, causing nearly 2,000 deaths.

But icy conditions in particular cause nearly four times the number of deaths as all other winter weather hazards combined.

