‘Take it easy': Paramedic shares advice on riding out the heat wave

MADISON, Wis. - With hot temperatures and humidity sticking around this week, paramedics have some warnings, especially for those heading to any outdoor activities.

That includes events like Art Fair on the Square on Sunday, where the Madison Fire Department had two units stationed in case of emergencies.

"It's hot out, definitely,” art fair visitor Anne Dorsey said. “The sun’s beating down.”

Surrounded by creativity, it takes a dab of that quility just to stay cool.

"Backpacks full of water,” Dorsey said.

“We’ve got a hat if she gets too hot,” added Kevin Dorsey, referring to their 5-month-old baby.

"We are refilling our bottles in the Capitol. It's nice and cold. (You can) cool off a bit every couple hours,” attendee Brenda Miller said. "It's plenty hot, but you expect it. Have plenty of sunscreen, plenty of water, stop in the shade. Go slow and pace yourself."

While these Art Fair on the Square visitors have it down, MFD paramedic and firefighter Joe Parrillo said that's not the case for everyone.

"Everyone's out here wanting to have fun,” Parrillo said. “They don't think about taking care of themselves sometimes. We've been pretty busy. A lot of the stuff has to do with the heat."

With hot weather expected to continue well beyond the fair, he hopes everyone will listen up.

"The worst-case scenario, you might have to go to the hospital,” Parrillo said, adding that signs of heat exhaustion include fatigue, nausea, double vision and profuse sweating.

"When a patient stops sweating, that's when they might be heaving a heat stroke,” he said, recommending that people drink plenty of water and stay out of the heat if possible.

"Take it easy,” Parrillo said. “Don't push yourself more than you can."

But with the right precautions, art fairgoers said the event is enough of a draw to brave the heat.

"You just don't see this everywhere,” Kennith Miller said. "It's necessary to be here and enjoy it."

"For an hour or two, it's worth it,” Anne Dorsey said.

“Winter is coming,” added Kevin Dorsey.

Parrillo also added it’s a good idea to keep neighbors in mind and check in on them if need be, especially if they are elderly and/or don’t have air conditioning.



