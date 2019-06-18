News

Taco Bell giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday

Free tacos only available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 09:11 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 09:11 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Since the Warriors stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion started in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors stole Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first game the road team won automatically won everyone a free Doritos Locos Taco. Individuals registered on Taco Bell's website or app have the ability to redeem the free taco all day. There is a limit of one free taco per person.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration