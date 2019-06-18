Taco Bell giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday
Free tacos only available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. - Since the Warriors stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion started in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors stole Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The first game the road team won automatically won everyone a free Doritos Locos Taco. Individuals registered on Taco Bell's website or app have the ability to redeem the free taco all day. There is a limit of one free taco per person.
