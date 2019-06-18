Taco Bell giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday

Matt Prince

MADISON, Wis. - Since the Warriors stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion started in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors stole Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first game the road team won automatically won everyone a free Doritos Locos Taco. Individuals registered on Taco Bell's website or app have the ability to redeem the free taco all day. There is a limit of one free taco per person.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

