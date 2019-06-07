LIVE NOW

Taco Bell Cantina is now serving alcohol

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

MADISON,Wis. - Madison's Taco Bell Cantina is officially a cantina. 

The restaurant began serving alcohol Friday after an almost two year battle to get a liquor license. Area supervisor Daniel Martin said they are happy the wait is over. 

"We've been waiting for about 18 months," Martin said. "This is a very big deal for us."

Taco Bell Cantina will be serving beer and wine products, including the Twisted Freeze. The beverage consists of Taco Bell's flavored freeze with a shot of Agave Wine. 

They celebrated by hosting a "first pour" ceremony. Samantha Pardes and her friends were the first customers to be served alcoholic beverages. 

"Actually, I don't come to Taco Bell often, but this definitely got me in the door," Pardes said. "Maybe I will come again for happy hour."

Martin said he is hoping the additions to the menu will increase traffic to the restaurant. 

"I think that it is going to draw a lot of business here in Madison, especially with the college kids," Martin said. "We are looking for a 16% sales increase."

Taco Bell Cantina's happy hour is weekdays from 2 till 5 p.m. 

