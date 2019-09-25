Sylvee offers free tickets for year to one lucky winner

Joel Patenaude

MADISON, Wis. - One of Madison's biggest music venues is offering free tickets for a year to one lucky winner.

The Sylvee is offering a pair of tickets to every show in 2020 to the winner of a drawing in honor of their first birthday.

Tickets include the 2019 New Year's Eve show through the 2020 New Year's Eve show. They will also receive a limited edition Sylvee Year One poster, a T-shirt and other goodies.

Details on how to enter can be found here.

