Sylvee offers free tickets for year to one lucky winner
MADISON, Wis. - One of Madison's biggest music venues is offering free tickets for a year to one lucky winner.
The Sylvee is offering a pair of tickets to every show in 2020 to the winner of a drawing in honor of their first birthday.
Tickets include the 2019 New Year's Eve show through the 2020 New Year's Eve show. They will also receive a limited edition Sylvee Year One poster, a T-shirt and other goodies.
Details on how to enter can be found here.
