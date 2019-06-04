Swimmer who died during Lake Mills Triathlon was doctor in Elkhorn

Hease-Lockwood & Associates

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS, Wis. - The man who died during the swimming portion of the Lake Mills Triathlon Sunday was a doctor in Elkhorn.

Scott N. Beatse, 59, was swimming in the triathlon when he had a medical incident and went underwater Sunday. Rescuers transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials with Aurora Health Center confirmed that Beatse worked at its Elkhorn center as a doctor with a specialty in obstetrics and gynecology.

Hospital spokesperson Cheri Mantz said the hospital is offering counseling services to Aurora team members. The hospital also issued a statement about Beatse's death.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden, unexpected passing of Dr. Scott Beatse, a respected and valued Aurora physician and team member," the statement said. "During this difficult time, our sympathy goes out to his family, friends and those closest to him."

A full obituary for Beatse can be found on the Hease-Lockwood & Associates website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.