SUV stolen from YMCA parking lot, later involved in hit-and-run, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a woman told them her SUV was stolen from a gym parking lot.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the YMCA on the 5500 block of Medical Circle near Odana Road.

Officers said a woman reported her keys were stolen from the pocket of her coat while she was working out. When she returned to the parking lot, her Toyota RAV4 was gone.

Shortly after her vehicle was reported stolen, it was involved in a hit-and-run crash near West Beltline Highway and Whitney Way.

