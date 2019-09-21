SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Warning: graphic language in video
Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.
So this just happened at Woodfield. I'm safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr— ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019
Video posted on TV station WGN's website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.
Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall "like you would a shopping cart." He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.
