SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Warning: graphic language in video

Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I'm safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Video posted on TV station WGN's website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.

Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall "like you would a shopping cart." He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.

