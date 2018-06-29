SUV driver rear-ends motorcycle, injures driver, deputies say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. - A Cottage Grove man was cited Thursday afternoon after rear-ending a motorcycle and injuring the driver, officials said.

Dane County deputies and Waunakee police responded around 2:50 p.m. to reports of a crash on Highway 19 just past Hogan Road in the town of Westport, according to a release.

Barrett M. Spann, 18, of Cottage Grove, was driving west in a Hyundai SUV when he rear-ended a westbound motorcycle driven by 43-year-old David R. Bahr, investigators said.

Bahr was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Spann was cited for inattentive driving and operating after suspension. He was not injured in the crash.