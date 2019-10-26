LIVE NOW

Suspects arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say multiple people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured her sister and cousin.

The Journal Sentinel reports officers also found the car believed to be used in the crash Thursday.

The search for the driver intensified Friday as an anonymous donor put forward a $1,000 reward in the case.

Police say the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city's northside by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light.

A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground.

 

