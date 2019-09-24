Suspected heroin dealer arrested in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said officers from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a suspected heroin dealer last week.
Police served a search warrant at an apartment on the 5800 block of Balsam Road on Thursday. Officers found drugs, cash, ammunition, cellphones and other items in the sweep.
They arrested 27-year-old Roy Davis. At his initial appearance Monday, he was charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin. Davis is due back in court next month.
