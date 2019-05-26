Suspected drunken driver hits Janesville squad car, rolls truck into intersection

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said one of their sergeants was traveling east on East Court Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday when a suspected drunken driver hit his squad car.

When Sgt. Holford III approached a flashing yellow light at the intersection with South Main Street, a Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound ran the flashing red light and struck the squad car, according to a news release.

The Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Christopher A. Huff, rolled over and came to a stop on its roof in the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Although the patrol car is inoperable, Holford is back on duty.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to investigate the accident, and the trooper suspected Huff was under the influence.

Huff was arrested. The Wisconsin State Patrol is charging him with OWI first offense and failure to stop at a red light.

