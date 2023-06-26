MADISON, Wis. -- People living in a downtown Madison home were displaced after a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into their porch on Sunday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire and Police Departments.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on S. Blair St. near the E. Washington Ave. intersection, when a person drove into the front porch of the two-flat home. The fire department says the crash destroyed the porch and damaged the support columns for the building's second-floor balcony.
The crash also caused a partial structural collapse of the foundation on the building's front side, the fire department said.
Madison Police allege the 58-year-old man who was driving tried to leave the area of the crash, but was arrested on E. Washington Ave. on tentative charges of 4th offense OWI and resisting or obstructing an officer. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been officially charged in court.
The fire department says nobody -- including the driver -- was injured in the crash.
The fire department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team was among the responding units and helped shore up the front porch and the basement while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the home. City of Madison building inspectors also responded to take a look at the building.
The people who live in the home were displaced after the fire department determined the primary emergency exit for the home was affected by the collision.