Suspected drunk driver crashes into Madison home

MADISON, Wis. -- People living in a downtown Madison home were displaced after a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into their porch on Sunday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire and Police Departments.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on S. Blair St. near the E. Washington Ave. intersection, when a person drove into the front porch of the two-flat home. The fire department says the crash destroyed the porch and damaged the support columns for the building's second-floor balcony.