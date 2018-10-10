Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was involved in a shooting on the city's northwest side.
Police say an armed suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning. Aerial video at the scene shows a car crashed into an apartment building.
Witnesses tell WISN-TV they heard as many as 20 gunshots. Police haven't provided further details.
