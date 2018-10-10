News

Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 08:27 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 08:27 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was involved in a shooting on the city's northwest side.

Police say an armed suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning. Aerial video at the scene shows a car crashed into an apartment building.

Witnesses tell WISN-TV they heard as many as 20 gunshots. Police haven't provided further details.

