Suspect shot and wounded by police in Kaukauna

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Police say an officer shot and wounded a suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kaukauna.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the chase ended early Tuesday when the suspect crashed near county Highway OO and state Highway 55. Authorities say the suspect was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital. There no immediate word on what prompted police to shoot or on why they were in pursuit.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is among the agencies investigating.

