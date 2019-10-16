Suspect shoots man in ear outside Walmart parking lot, arrested at Wisconsin hospital
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart in Blaine that wounded a man.
Authorities say a man in his 30s was shot in the ear by someone he knew. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Monday.
Later Monday, detectives learned that the 29-year-old suspect had arrived at a western Wisconsin hospital seeking medical treatment. He was eventually taken to a local hospital where he was arrested.
Police still don't know a motive for the shooting. The victim has been released from the hospital.
Police have referred the case to the Anoka County prosecutor's office for review of possible charges.
