Suspect shoots man in ear outside Walmart parking lot, arrested at Wisconsin hospital

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart in Blaine that wounded a man.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was shot in the ear by someone he knew. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Monday.

Later Monday, detectives learned that the 29-year-old suspect had arrived at a western Wisconsin hospital seeking medical treatment. He was eventually taken to a local hospital where he was arrested.

Police still don't know a motive for the shooting. The victim has been released from the hospital.

Police have referred the case to the Anoka County prosecutor's office for review of possible charges.

