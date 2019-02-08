Suspect in Langdon Street attack had 3 prior felonies and zero prison time

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police Chief Mike Koval usually supports restorative justice and giving criminals with underlying issues a chance at a better life and a second chance.

But the attack on Langdon Street was not a time for that.

“This needs confinement,” Koval said in a press conference Thursday. “This person has had opportunities. No more. No more.”

Police arrested 22-year-old Jerome Winslow for violating probation on Thursday, though they believe Winslow is the man who attacked a 19-year-old student on Sunday on Langdon Street.

Court records for Jerome Winslow(the man police say attacked a 19yo near UW)stack up pretty high, and I didn’t even pull all of them. There are 3 felony convictions here, for which he didn’t even serve a nickel. Instead he got probation, meaning NO prison time at all. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/5UZPeIa9Jq — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) February 8, 2019

Winslow’s probation stems from a series of felonies on his record over the past four years, for which he has served no prison time, according to court records.

In June 2015, court records show he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend, in which he ran through her apartment door, grabbed her, threw her on the ground and kicked her in the face. He was charged with felony intimidation, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and battery.

The district attorney offered him a plea deal, and the judge sentenced him to two years on probation, according to court records.

Winslow should have already been on probation during that time, according to court records. Earlier in the year charges were filed against Winslow for domestic abuse. Once again he pled guilty, and the judge sentenced him to two years on probation.

In January 2017 when he was charged with felony battery of a police officer, he also got a plea deal. The judge sentenced him to three years on probation, according to court records.

In May 2017 Winslow was charged with felony armed robbery in Jefferson County where court records show he was in possession of a firearm. According to court records, the judge originally ordered Winslow to eight years in prison with an initial term of three years, but that was stayed, and he was instead sentenced to six years on probation.

Koval expressed his frustration in the court’s handling of the multiple charges during his press conference.

“We catch them. We clean them. We prep them for the next link in that message,” he said. “Now you (the courts) speak to the community about what you're doing or what you're not doing with the people that we turn over.”

The district attorney for Dane County did not return a request for comment.



