Suspect arrested after fire at group home that displaced 7

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a suspect in a fire that displaced seven people at a group home in Janesville Wednesday night.

Officials say 18-year-old Elijah Dvorak, a resident of the home, most likely set the fire after becoming upset.

Janesville fire and police crews responded around 10:25 p.m. to Timber Trail CBRF (Abilities Inc.) at 1609 S. River Road for reports of a fire in the basement of a residence, according to a release.

Crews could see fire and smoke coming from the basement and one person was reportedly trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters put out the fire, which was kept partially under control by an automatic sprinkler system, according to the release. Firefighters searched the structure, but the reported person was not found inside the building.

Thursday morning, a railroad worker called police after seeing Dvorak in a train car on the tracks near Sentry and W. Court streets. Police arrested him at a nearby gas station shortly after.

The 18-year-old is being held on a previous court-ordered commitment. The Rock County District Attorney's office is reviewing possible charges against him.

Abilities Inc. is working with the residents who are displaced.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the structure and $10,000 to content inside.